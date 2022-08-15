HD Repair Forum Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

For the past five years, stakeholders in the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry have met annually at the HD Repair Forum to discuss the greatest challenges impacting this market. Leading the conference’s focus and direction and the industry’s requests for progress is the HD Repair Forum’s advisory board, a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers, and executives from across North America.

This year the advisory board welcomed four new board members; Jamie Cole, President and Owner of Ace Truck Repair, Randy Johansson, Body Shop Manager at Rihm Kenworth, Bernie Obry, General Manager of Coach USA- Perfect Body,