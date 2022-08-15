CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / HD Repair Forum Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

HD Repair Forum Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

By Leave a Comment

For the past five years, stakeholders in the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry have met annually at the HD Repair Forum to discuss the greatest challenges impacting this market. Leading the conference’s focus and direction and the industry’s requests for progress is the HD Repair Forum’s advisory board, a diverse group of collision repair facility owners, managers, and executives from across North America.

HD Repair Forum logoThis year the advisory board welcomed four new board members; Jamie Cole, President and Owner of Ace Truck Repair, Randy Johansson, Body Shop Manager at Rihm Kenworth, Bernie Obry, General Manager of Coach USA- Perfect Body,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey