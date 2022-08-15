Gas Prices Continue to Decline

AAA reported that the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95 today, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. Today’s national average is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”

AAA finds that drivers are making