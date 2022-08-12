U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Nearly 15% in July Compared to Last Year

The increase in auto body repair prices continues above the rate of inflation. Marks historic largest year-on-year increase reported since data was tracked starting in 1978.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the 13th month in a row. The result comes after increasing at a rate below inflation during the second quarter last year compared to the pandemic impacted quarter in 2020.

The rate of inflation for auto body repair, general inflation and auto insurance has continued to accelerate