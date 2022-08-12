Auto Glass Now Adds Two New Locations in California

Auto Glass Now, the same-day glass repair, replacement, and calibration provider that is part of the Driven Brands family, announced the opening of two new California locations. Auto Glass Now Pinedale is located at 30 W Spruce Ave in Pinedale and Auto Glass Now Sacramento is located at 9565 Folsom Blvd, in Sacramento.

Both facilities were built from the ground up.

“Our teams at these two locations have a commitment to their communities to provide fast, friendly, and quality auto glass services,” said Michael Lopez, president, Auto Glass Now. “Vehicle technology continues to advance, and our