ASA August 17 Webinar to Feature I-CAR Best Practices on Electric Vehicle Technology

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) Webinar Wednesday on Wednesday, August 17 at 1 p.m. (EDT) will feature I-CAR’s Dirk Fuchs who will take a close look at Electric Vehicle Technology and the industry-developed best practice for disconnecting and re-connecting high voltage vehicles.

More information and registration for the EV technology webinar is available online.

In this discussion Dirk will share how to handle a High Voltage Vehicle (EV) when it arrives at your repair facility and address the key points in the repair process. Dirk is I-CAR’s director of technical programs and services.