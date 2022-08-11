Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Declined Slightly in July from Seasonal Adjustment

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index is still up 12.5% from a year ago.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, decreased 0.1% in July from June. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index declined to 219.6, up 12.5% from a year ago. The non-adjusted price change in July decreased 3.2% compared to June, leaving the unadjusted average price up 10.2% year over year.

Generally, rising prices allow for more collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being declared a total loss. Conversely, lower used vehicle prices increase pressure on the number of total