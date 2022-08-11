Lemonade Selects Mitchell’s Claims Management Solutions

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) selected its claims workflow, automation, and total loss solutions to support Lemonade Car, the insurer’s latest product offering. Mitchell’s solutions—which span auto physical damage and auto casualty—will help Lemonade streamline and optimize claims handling.

Lemonade Car launched in Illinois in November 2021, expanding to Tennessee and Ohio recently thereafter, and will continue to roll out nationwide. Lemonade Car features perks for safe and environment-conscious customers, including discounts for low-mileage drivers as well as environment-friendly EVs and hybrid cars. The Lemonade app uses telematics to measure how much and how safe people