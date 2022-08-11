CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lemonade Selects Mitchell’s Claims Management Solutions

Lemonade Selects Mitchell’s Claims Management Solutions

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) selected its claims workflow, automation, and total loss solutions to support Lemonade Car, the insurer’s latest product offering. Mitchell’s solutions—which span auto physical damage and auto casualty—will help Lemonade streamline and optimize claims handling.

Lemonade Car launched in Illinois in November 2021, expanding to Tennessee and Ohio recently thereafter, and will continue to roll out nationwide. Lemonade Car features perks for safe and environment-conscious customers, including discounts for low-mileage drivers as well as environment-friendly EVs and hybrid cars. The Lemonade app uses telematics to measure how much and how safe people

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey