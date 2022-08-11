IAA Reports Second Quarter Revenue Up 16.9% to $520.3 Million

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced consolidated revenues increased 16.9% to $520.3 million in its second quarter ended July 3, from $445.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Foreign currency movements had a negative impact of $4.1 million on revenue for the quarter. Revenue from our recent acquisitions of Auto Exchange and SYNETIQ was $39.5 million. Excluding these items, organic revenue increased $39.8 million, or 8.9%, to $484.9 million, consisting of a higher revenue per unit of 12.6%, partially offset by a decrease in volume of 3.2%.

Service revenues increased 8.9% to $416.6 million from $382.5 million in the