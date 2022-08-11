Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Fall High School & College Career Fair Schedule

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fairs schedule across the country to provide employers with an opportunity to get to know thousands of incoming industry professionals.

“CREF’s Career Fairs provide a unique opportunity for collision industry employers to connect with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to start their careers,” says CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak. “Engaging with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – as a means of generating brand awareness for the business but most importantly, in order to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance.”

The current Fall 2022 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule includes:

October 4: 3M Headquarters (Saint Paul, MN)

November 9: Kingwood Park High School (Houston, TX)

November 10: Collin College (Dallas, TX)

December 6: Suburban Showcase Conference Center (Detroit, MI)

To complement the physical career fair events and ensure CREF helps connect students with employers across the country, CREF also has an electronic student resume database with contact information for over 600 collision students.

Those interested in participating in a listed event, or in collaborating with CREF to schedule one in their market should contact Bulak at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.