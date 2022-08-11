Auto Care Association to Host Webinar Examining Challenges with Ocean Shipping

The Auto Care Association will host a live webinar on Wednesday, August 24, from 2-3 p.m. (EDT) to examine the current challenges with ocean shipping and share insights to prepare for what is ahead. Problems with ocean shipping delays have impacted collision repair parts supplies.

More information and registration are available online. This webinar is open to all auto care professionals across the industry supply chain.

In response to importers continuing to experience disruptions and challenges with freight movement due to a range of issues, four experts will share their take on the challenges and how aftermarket companies can adapt.