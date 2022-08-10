CollisionWeek

Registration Opens for Fall HD Repair Forum

Registration is now open for the Fall HD Repair Forum conference taking place Monday and Tuesday, September 26-27, in Cleveland, Ohio that will be co-located with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) fall meetings.

HD Repair Forum logoAttendees of the event will hear presentations and panel discussions that give insight and speak to trends in the heavy-& medium-duty collision repair marketplace. Speakers involved include truck manufacturers, insurance carriers, collision repair experts, and many other collision industry leaders.

The fall event begins Monday with a networking breakfast and vendor fair enabling those in attendance a chance to fuel up for the

