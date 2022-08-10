CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Columbus, Ohio

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Auto Boutique Collision, an 18,000 square foot collision repair facility with 12 employees located at 1037 E. 5th Avenue in Columbus, Ohio.

Victor Polishuk and Peter Grammatikakis, owners of CARSTAR Auto Boutique, have been around cars their whole life. Victor entered the business with his father at the age of 19, where he learned the collision repair industry through experience. In his 30’s he expanded the operations and partnered with Peter Grammatikakis. Peter has worked with cars his whole life, whether it was as a hobby or