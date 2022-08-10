Boyd Group Reports Second Quarter Sales of Over $612 Million, Up Nearly 38%

Same store sales were up over 22% compared to last year. Announces planned retirement of CFO Pathipati.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today announced sales of $612.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30. Sales during the quarter increased by 37.8% from $444.6 million in the same period of 2021. Results included same-store sales increases of 22.3%. The company noted that the second quarter of 2022 had the same number of selling and production days compared to the same period of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 35.3% to $277.5 million in the second quarter at 45.3% of sales from