AASP-Missouri Will Merge with Midwest Auto Care Alliance on November 1

Mechanical and collision repair members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Missouri (AASP-MO) have, in a unanimous vote, elected to merge with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance.

Effective November 1, AASP-MO will close its doors and members will become part of the MWACA organization. MWACA will add the Gateway Collision Chapter to their list of active chapters in the Midwest, as well as merge the organizations two St. Louis mechanical chapters.

AASP-MO and MWACA have worked together over the years to educate the Missouri State Legislature on various industry-related issues. Their joint work included working to prevent the