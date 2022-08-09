Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Beverly Hills

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of Fix Auto Beverly Hills, 7,500 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 2640 La Cienega Avenue in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ronald Marquez, owner of Fix Auto Beverly Hills, has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years, starting at age 17. Doing every role, from painter to estimator, Ronald worked his way up until he opened his own facility in 2002, Ronald’s Auto Body.

“In the 20 years I’ve owned my business, joining Fix Auto USA was the