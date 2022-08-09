Caliber’s Paul Krauss Elected to I-CAR Board of Directors

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced the election of Paul Krauss, Executive Vice President of Caliber Collision Centers, to serve a three-year term filling the Board’s open Large MSO Collision Repair seat.

The Board’s election process concluded on July 25 and Krauss will assume his new role immediately following the August 24 I-CAR Board of Directors meeting.

I-CAR’s Board of Directors is composed of four representatives from the Collision Repair segment; three each from OEM and Insurance segments;