AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting September 14

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Fall kickoff meeting, featuring Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, is set for Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) at Car Lofts, a high-end vehicle storage facility and social club, located in Fairfield, N.J.

Schulenburg intends to arm repairers with the latest information on tools, such as SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), and how to utilize repair procedures and documentation. He will also talk about the value in the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), the employee benefits programs SCRS offers and more.

“This will be a