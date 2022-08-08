CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting September 14

AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting September 14

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Fall kickoff meeting, featuring Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg, is set for Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) at Car Lofts, a high-end vehicle storage facility and social club, located in Fairfield, N.J.

AASP-NJ logoSchulenburg intends to arm repairers with the latest information on tools, such as SCRS’ Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), and how to utilize repair procedures and documentation. He will also talk about the value in the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), the employee benefits programs SCRS offers and more.

“This will be a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey