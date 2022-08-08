CollisionWeek

1Collision Adds Four Collision Repair Center MSO to Network in Michigan

1Collision announced the addition of Car Center’s four locations in Michigan to its network.  

Established 30 years ago, Car Center operates collision repair facilities in Big Rapids, Burton Heights, Cedar Springs and Greenville. The company prides itself on offering quality auto body repair and exceptional customer service.

“We are delighted to be bringing on a quality MSO like Car Center,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development. “Their owner, Nick, strives to always better their operation while taking care of their number one priority, the customer. We look forward to providing them value and helping them reach

