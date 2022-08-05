Uni-Select Reports Sales Up 6.7% in Second Quarter

FinishMaster US second quarter sales were $186.5 million, up 8.9%.
Uni-Select Inc. (TSE: UNS) today reported consolidated sales of $444.3 million, up $27.9 million or 6.7%, for the second quarter ended June 30. Sales were up 10.8% excluding the impact of unfavorable fluctuation of the British pound and the Canadian dollar against the US dollar
Organic growth was 10.8%, with all three segments reporting positive organic growth
“We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter and the significant year over year improvements in sales and adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect a higher level of vendor rebates and sustained
