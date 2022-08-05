Registration Open for October 31 MSO Symposium

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board announced the 11th annual MSO Symposium will be held October 31st, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Created by and for multiple collision repair shop owners, the event will begin at 10 a.m. (PDT) with a light breakfast, networking, and vendor displays. Following will be a unique program providing information and insight on the economy, the industry’s current state of affairs, matters concerning ESG, DEI, and the lessons observed in private equity and electric vehicle repair adaptation. The conference will conclude at 7 p.m., after an exclusive