One Month Left to Enter Copart Rebuild Challenge

Potential participants in the 2022 Copart Rebuild Challenge only have until September 1 to submit before and after images of their project cars for a chance to win up to $7,500, Copart announced.

“The Rebuild Challenge has become quite a tradition for Copart and our Members over the years,” said Scott Booker, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Copart. “Every year we get impressed with the imagination and skill of our Members, and we can’t wait to see what they will come up with next.”

The Rebuild Challenge is an annual photo contest for Copart Members who work on project