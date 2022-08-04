CollisionWeek

CREF Raises $100,000 for Collision Repair Students and Schools at 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) 20th Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, on July 19 at the Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, PA, raised over $100,000 to support collision repair programs, schools and students around the country.

Collision Repair Education Foundation“PPG is honored to continue partnering with the Foundation in this premier event,” said Tom Wolf, director of business development, automotive refinish for PPG. “It’s not often we get a chance to bring together industry professionals from all over the country in an effort to collectively address our largest resource challenge: a qualified, well-trained staff for our businesses. It’s wonderful

