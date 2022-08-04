Collision Claims Were Up Nearly 17% in First Quarter Compared to Last Year

First quarter claims remain over 4% below 2019 level. Losses up nearly 35% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the first quarter of 2022 continued to rebound with claims nearing pre-pandemic levels and losses far above historic levels.

Collision coverage claims for the first quarter of 2022 were up 16.7 % compared to the first quarter in 2021 that was down 12.9% as the pandemic continued to reduce travel at the start of last year. Collision coverage claims in the first quarter