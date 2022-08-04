CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, a 10,500 square foot facility home to a team of seven employees at 1199 East Street in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Jeff McKinney, owner of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, is a second-generation collision repair industry leader. The location itself was owned by Jeff’s father and was opened over 50 years ago. Jeff was around the collision repair industry throughout his childhood and began to take interest in the industry at the age of ten. After helping out around the facility through high school, Jeff went to college and then returned to work with his