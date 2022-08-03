CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Liberty Mutual Insurance Joins MIT-led Global Climate Change Alliance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Joins MIT-led Global Climate Change Alliance

By Leave a Comment

Liberty Mutual Insurance announced its membership to the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC), supporting the acceleration and implementation of large-scale, real-world solutions to address climate change. Liberty Mutual joins 17 other member companies in the Consortium’s efforts to inspire transformative climate progress across industries and the globe.

Liberty Mutual logo“We believe collaboration is a critical component to combatting climate change,” said Liberty Mutual Chief Sustainability Officer Francis Hyatt, who will serve on MCSC’s industry advisory board. “As an insurer we continually see and learn more about climate change, and we’re eager to bring this knowledge to MCSC and help advance the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey