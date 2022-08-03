John Catalano Jr. Joins URG Board

The United Recyclers Group (URG) announced the addition of John Catalano Jr. to its Board of Directors. Catalano is a 3rd generation auto recycler, co-owner of Bionic Auto Parts & Sales Inc, alongside his cousin Anthony Catalano. He started in the industry 26 years ago and has worked in every department of the business.

John has served as a board member of TEAM PRP for several years and is one of the past presidents and board members of the Illinois state association ATRI. He has owned and operated a u-pull-it