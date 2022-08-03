Collision Industry Foundation Presents Injured Collision Repair Technician with $15,000 to Help with His Recovery

Donation during successful 11th Gala in Pittsburgh in July will help technician injured in fire last year.
On July 20, at its annual fundraising gala at Howl at the Moon in Pittsburgh, Pa., Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) Trustee Jim Ocampo of Axalta Coatings System presented Bryan Miller, an Ohio-based technician and painter, a $15,000 check to assist him in his ongoing recovery from severe burns he suffered in a devastating fire last September.
