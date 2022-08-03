Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision Has New Owner

CARSTAR announced Jimmy Nguyen is the new owner of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision, a 10,000 sq. ft. collision repair center, located at 2659 Bristol Pike, in Bensalem, Pa.

Nguyen has been in the collision repair industry for 21 years. Once an employee, he recently took over the store and has welcomed change in order to meet his commitment to being the best repairer in the industry. The facility is located in Bucks County, just one mile from Philadelphia and has been offering repair services to its community for