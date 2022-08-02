Tesla Insurance Now Available in Maryland and Utah

Vehicle manufacturer now offers auto insurance in ten states.

Tesla Insurance is now available to its customers in Maryland and Utah according to availability information published online. Maryland is the 17th largest private passenger auto insurance market in the U.S. and Utah is the 31st largest market.

Tesla’s auto insurance is now available to Tesla owners in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Tesla insurance using real-time driving behavior is not available in California due to regulations.

As of January, Tesla’s auto insurance was available in five states: Arizona,