CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tesla Insurance Now Available in Maryland and Utah

Tesla Insurance Now Available in Maryland and Utah

By Leave a Comment

Vehicle manufacturer now offers auto insurance in ten states.

Tesla Insurance is now available to its customers in Maryland and Utah according to availability information published online. Maryland is the 17th largest private passenger auto insurance market in the U.S. and Utah is the 31st largest market.

Tesla logoTesla’s auto insurance is now available to Tesla owners in the following states:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia

Tesla insurance using real-time driving behavior is not available in California due to regulations.

As of January, Tesla’s auto insurance was available in five states: Arizona,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey