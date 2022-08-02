ASE Announces Dates for 2023 Instructor Training Conference

The 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference will be held July 17-20, 2023 at the embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord located in Concord, N.C.

The ninth annual conference for high school or college auto, collision, or truck instructors will include 20 hours of technical update training as well as networking opportunities.

A tentative agenda is available online. Registration will be available in early 2023.