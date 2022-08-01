Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Uxbridge, Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced the town of Uxbridge, in south central Ontario, welcomed Fix Auto’s latest body shop.

Fix Auto Uxbridge, a 4,000 square feet collision repair center located at 545 Durham Regional Hwy 47 Unit B. is the second Fix Auto location for owners Sayaad Samad and Ron Samad in less than two years. They plan to emulate the success of their first shop, Fix Auto Scarborough Town Centre, which joined the network in 2020 and continues to serve the communities of east Toronto.

“Aligning our business with a successful aftermarket network such as Fix Auto brought in unprecedented