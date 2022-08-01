Classic Collision Acquires Repair Facility in Stafford, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced July 29 the acquisition of Apollo Paint and Body Shop in Stafford, Texas.

As one of the largest family-owned body repair companies in Texas, Apollo Paint and Body has been serving the Houston community for the past 35 years.

“Our company takes pride in family values and complete customer satisfaction, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Texas,” stated Rima Alattar, former owner of Apollo Paint and Body.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Apollo team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing