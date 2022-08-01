CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee

All collision industry stakeholders invited to participate.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join the committee.

“The CIECA Emerging Technologies has been looking into the impacts of emerging technologies on the collision industry and one of the identified technologies was AI,” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager. As a result, the committee set up presentations with AI experts to learn more about how it is utilized in the industry.

Interest individuals can sign