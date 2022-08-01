Aurora and Schneider to Pilot Autonomous Truck Technology to Haul Freight in Texas

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), the autonomous vehicle company, and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a multimodal provider of transportation services, today announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to improve efficiency and address the growing demand to move goods.

“Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our customers,” said Rob Reich, Executive Vice President