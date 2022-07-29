CollisionWeek

Randy Termeer Named President of Property and Casualty Insurance at USAA

USAA announced that Randy Termeer has been named President, Property and Casualty Insurance. Termeer joined USAA in 2017 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Auto Insurance. Most recently, he led USAA’s acquisition of Noblr, launched Small Business Insurance and the SafePilot program.

Termeer brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role. Prior to joining USAA, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Chubb’s International Accident and Health Division. He also led product management for personal lines for The Hartford.

"With deep insurance

