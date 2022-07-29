July New-Vehicle Sales Remains Constrained by Supply Chain Issues

Sales pace is basically limited to the number of vehicles delivered to dealers each month as demand remains strong. Transaction prices and dealer profits remain at record levels.

New-vehicle retail sales for July 2022 are expected to decline when compared with July 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 988,400 units, a 10.8% decrease compared with July 2021 when adjusted for selling days. July 2022 has one less selling day compared with July 2021. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number