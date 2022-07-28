LKQ Reports Revenue of $3.3 Billion in Second Quarter

Wholesale North America organic revenue for parts and services was 10.7% Overall parts and services organic revenue growth was 3.8% overall and 4.2% on a per day basis.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, a decrease of 2.7% as compared to $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 with a negative impact of foreign currency conversion outweighing growth. On a constant currency basis, second quarter revenue grew by 2.5% to $3.5 billion.

Overall parts and services organic revenue increased 3.8%, while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue by 1.0% and foreign exchange rates decreased revenue by 5.6%, for a total parts and services revenue decrease of 2.7%. Other revenue fell 2.9% owing to changes in commodity prices relative to the same period in 2021.

Wholesale – North America organic revenue for parts and services increased 10.7%, primarily driven by input cost inflation being passed through. The company reported aftermarket collision parts volumes decreased year-over-year due to ongoing ocean freight delays and supply chain challenges, and were partially offset by increased volumes of collision parts from the salvage business.

“We had a solid second quarter delivering strong organic growth, and I am extremely proud of the results the LKQ team achieved in a challenging operating environment, which included significant inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and volatile commodity and currency markets. Despite these challenges, we continued to drive our strategic initiatives forward,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter the back half of the year, we are well positioned with our market leading businesses, experienced management teams, strong balance sheet, and balanced capital allocation strategy, giving us the confidence to maintain our full year 2022 guidance.”

Net income for the quarter was $420 million as compared to $305 million for the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per share1 for the quarter was $1.49 as compared to $1.01 for the same period of 2021, an increase of 47.5%. On April 18, 2022, the Company completed the sale of PGW Auto Glass, which generated a pretax gain of $155 million ($127 million after tax), or $0.45 per share.

On an adjusted basis, net income in the quarter was $307 million as compared to $340 million for the same period of 2021, a decrease of 9.6%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 for the quarter was $1.09 as compared to $1.13 for the same period of 2021, a decrease of 3.5%.