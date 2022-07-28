Lemonade Completes Acquisition of Metromile

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of car insurance provider Metromile. Metromile shareholders received 7.3 million LMND shares, while Lemonade received a business with over $155 million in cash, over $110 million in premiums, an insurance entity licensed in 49 states, and a team unsurpassed in harnessing precision data for auto insurance.

“We launched Lemonade Car a few months ago, and believe it’s the most delightful product on the market. We also believe auto insurance is challenging for newcomers and disadvantaged by a lack of data which is why we bought Metromile,” said Shai Wininger,