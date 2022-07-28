CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lemonade Completes Acquisition of Metromile

Lemonade Completes Acquisition of Metromile

By Leave a Comment

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of car insurance provider Metromile. Metromile shareholders received 7.3 million LMND shares, while Lemonade received a business with over $155 million in cash, over $110 million in premiums, an insurance entity licensed in 49 states, and a team unsurpassed in harnessing precision data for auto insurance.

“We launched Lemonade Car a few months ago, and believe it’s the most delightful product on the market. We also believe auto insurance is challenging for newcomers and disadvantaged by a lack of data which is why we bought Metromile,” said Shai Wininger,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey