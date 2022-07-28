IAA Opens New Hawaii Branch

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the opening of new, full-service facility in Honolulu, Hawaii. This new location more than triples IAA’s capacity in the state, providing support to meet evolving client needs. IAA’s previous Honolulu location will be retained for overflow use and is also available for critical CAT situations as they arise.

“We are thrilled that our new facility in Honolulu is open for business, which is essential to IAA’s growth as we strive to meet increasing demand in Hawaii,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations at IAA. “We look forward to continuing to provide a seamless experience for