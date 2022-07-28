Driven Brands Acquires Jack Morris Auto Glass

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) the acquisition of longstanding Tennessee-based Jack Morris Auto Glass.

Family-owned and operated since 1951, Jack Morris Auto Glass grew from one location in Downtown Memphis to 10 facilities serving 90 counties throughout the Mid-South and Middle Tennessee.

“To build and sustain a business through multiple generations is no easy feat,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands. “We are proud to welcome another leading operator to our growing glass division, where we can apply our scale and resources to enhance their operations and provide a platform for these talented