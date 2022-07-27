J.D. Power ChromeData and Ford Partner to Expand Build Data Coverage

J.D. Power ChromeData, the provider of vehicle data and software solutions, announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company to utilize Ford, Lincoln and Mercury build data to further enhance the ChromeData Vehicle Description Services.

“Ford’s initiative to utilize its build data to help dealers, lenders and other industry partners will bring more clarity in understanding exactly what features and content are included on each vehicle,” said Craig Jennings, president of the Autodata Solutions division at J.D. Power. “This enhances our primary objective of providing the most accurate information to drive precise valuations, inventory listings and the merchandising of vehicles with