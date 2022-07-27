CIECA Announces Agenda and Speakers for CONNEX 2022 Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its agenda and speakers for its September 13-14 CIECA CONNEX Conference being held in St. Louis/St. Charles, Mo. In addition to a line-up of top industry speakers, there will be networking opportunities, a gifting ceremony by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) as part of its NABC Recycled Rides program, CIECA’s open annual meeting and a tour of Hunter Engineering.

This year’s theme is “CIECA Next Gen: Evolving to Meet the Needs of the Collision Industry.” All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Speakers include: