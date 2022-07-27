CollisionWeek

Axalta Reports Sales Up 9.6% in Second Quarter Compared to 2021

Refinish sales increased 6% to $491.1 million. Announces CEO transition.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 as well as the departure of CEO Robert Bryant at the end of August.

The company reported that second quarter net sales were $1,234.9 million, an increase of 9.6% year-over-year, including a negative 4.9% foreign currency impact. The year-over-year growth was driven by 10.0% higher average price-mix, a 3.6% M&A benefit, and 2.7% better volumes.

Performance Coatings second quarter net sales were $855.8 million, an increase of 6.2% year-over-year. Organic constant currency net sales

