Coalition Unveils Expanded, Updated Recommendations for Universal Terms for Advanced Driver Assistance Technology

A coalition of the nation’s leading experts in automobiles and auto safety—AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, National Safety Council, PAVE, and SAE International—released a set of expanded and updated recommendations for universal terms for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

 

The six overarching categories on the list are collision warning, collision intervention, driving control assistance, parking assistance, driver monitoring, and other driver assistance systems. Driver monitoring is the newest category, added this year.

ADAS features have become increasingly prevalent in new vehicles, and have the potential to reduce traffic crashes and save thousands of lives each year. However, the

