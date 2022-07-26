BendPak Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

Don Henthorn becomes chairman emeritus, Jeff Kritzer promoted to president and CEO.

BendPak, Inc., the global manufacturer and marketer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products, announced changes to its executive team effective August 3.

President Don Henthorn, who has led the company since establishing it in 1965, will take on a more limited role in its daily operations as chairman emeritus. Jeff Kritzer will be promoted from executive vice president to succeed Henthorn as president and CEO. At the same time, Rudy Diaz will step up from vice president of information technology to executive vice president and chief