AAA Research Shows Drivers Change Habits to Counter High Gas Prices

New survey finds Americans are driving less as gas prices remain high.

New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with record pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out. More changes are shown in the table below:

In March 2022, AAA released gas survey data examining the pump prices Americans would view as too expensive. At that time, over