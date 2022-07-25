CollisionWeek

US Collision Repair Length of Rental Up in Second Quarter Versus Previous Quarter

Enterprise Rent-A-Car data shows that while up sequentially, LOR was slightly down from the same quarter last year.

The second quarter of 2022 saw average Length of Rental (LOR) for collision repair replacement-related rentals at 17.7 days, a 4.5-day increase from the second quarter of 2021. This represents a decrease of half a day from the first quarter of 2022 when average LOR was 18.2 days. While the overall totals in 2022 are much higher than previous years, this quarter-to-quarter decrease of a half-day fits historical trending from the first quarter of the year to the second quarter. While trending

