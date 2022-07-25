Ford Introduces Optional ADAS Certification for Collision Repair Network

Ford is now offering an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) certification for Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) participants. Although the certification is optional, having dedicated, in-house ADAS calibration technicians to maintain the highest level of certification available is recommended. Collision repairers who are not ADAS-certified must work with FCCN-certified third-party providers who have completed the Ford ADAS requirements for their calibration and diagnostic needs.
The following items are required to be ADAS-certified:
- A dedicated, in-house calibration technician
- Completion of all eleven (11) I-CAR training courses related to ADAS
- Completion of all five (5) Ford Motor Company training courses on ADAS
