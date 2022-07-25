CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Expands in Colorado and Alaska

Classic Collision Expands in Colorado and Alaska

By Leave a Comment

Announces collision repair center acquisition and newly constructed location.

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new locations on July 22, including the acquisition of Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colo. and the opening of Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Classic Collision Inc. logoRamsey AutoBody has been in operation since 1969 and has been servicing the Denver Metro area for over 50 years. This will be Classic’s third location in the Denver Metro area.

“We have always taken pride in our premier customer service and delivering a ‘scarless repair’ to the 60,000 plus customers we have been able to service. We look forward to seeing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey