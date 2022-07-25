Classic Collision Expands in Colorado and Alaska

Announces collision repair center acquisition and newly constructed location.

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new locations on July 22, including the acquisition of Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colo. and the opening of Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Ramsey AutoBody has been in operation since 1969 and has been servicing the Denver Metro area for over 50 years. This will be Classic’s third location in the Denver Metro area.

“We have always taken pride in our premier customer service and delivering a ‘scarless repair’ to the 60,000 plus customers we have been able to service. We look forward to seeing