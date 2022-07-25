ASE Instructor Training Conference Addresses Industry’s Key Issues, Sets Goals for the Future

Over 500 people were in attendance at the recent ASE Instructor Training Conference held in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the in-person conference was conducted for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

The conference included over 100 technical-update training sessions from 60 different industry partners, with automakers sharing information about their latest systems. Presenters also covered topics such as ADAS systems and calibration, electric vehicles and high voltage systems, and strategies for effective teaching.

A special panel discussion, entitled “The 2 Percent Solution”, kicked off the conference and addressed the